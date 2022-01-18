AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Deshaun Watson, Titans

Colts

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Colts HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard ‘s refusal to commit to QB Carson Wentz after the season caught their eye and they think Indianapolis will explore their options. One NFC exec said: “[The Colts] should be in the playoffs, that’s what I keep going back to. They are on the cusp. At the very least, I bet they look at all of their options and eventually make that move if there’s an opening.”

Ultimately though, the prevailing thought was the Colts wouldn't really be able to do better, with an AFC exec predicting they'd stick with Wentz: "I just think [Ballard] is trying to send the message that everything is about competition after that bad loss, so there's no reason to publicly endorse Wentz now."

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn’t expect QB Deshaun Watson to play for the Texans again.

“There’s been some commentary that more than likely would not be the case,” Caserio said, via NFL.com. “I think we just have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it, then ultimately make the decision we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like.” Caserio added he will consider trading pack from the third pick in the draft. “Absolutely. Always open for business. You never want to limit yourself,” Caserio said. “I’ve always been open-minded when it comes to the draft. … Every team and every individual has a different philosophy. ‘We’re not gonna trade, we’re always going to pick, we’re not going to move.’ I think we’re a little bit more open-minded, progressive thinking, move up and down. And it’s not just move to move.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they need to run the ball to beat Cincinnati this week regardless of whether RB Derrick Henry is at full strength or not.

“We’re going to need to run the football,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur. “We’re going to need to do that to be who we are and to be at our best and not be one dimensional. To be able to run it to set up things to be able to run our offense. That’s always been critical.”