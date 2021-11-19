AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) said he is willing to play injuries in order to help the team be successful.

“If I’m banged up, I’m banged up, it’s whatever,” Paye said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “I want to go ball with my bros.”

Colts DT DeForest Buckner said that Paye’s “confidence has been gaining” as he earns playing time.

“With Kwity, like with any young guy, it’s confidence,” Buckner said. “His confidence has been gaining. That comes from more time on the grass and the more reps that he’s getting.”

Paye said he is not approaching this season as a rookie who is learning and is ready to produce.

“I’m past the point of saying, ‘I’m a rookie, I’m still learning,’” Paye said. “I’m a pro now, and I’m trying to produce for this team.”

Colts LB Darius Leonard wouldn’t elaborate on the status of his ankle: “It’s attached.” (George Bremer)

Colts HC Frank Reich said they would have a "rotation" at cornerback if Xavier Rhodes (calf) is able to play. (Mike Wells)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts worked out P Brock Miller on Thursday.

Texans

Texans’ TE coach Andy Bischoff called QB turning TE Jeff Driskel “a rare athlete”, adding that he could also become a contributor on special teams: “We’re more looking at this as a developmental process.” (Aaron Reiss)

Bischoff says that Driskel is now in the tight end room full time and is also attending special teams meetings following a conversation between Bischoff, HC David Culley, and GM Nick Caserio.

Bischoff continued his praise for Driskel: "This is a guy who ran 4.5 coming out of college. He has traits you don't often see at that position other than some of the Lamar Jacksons of the world." (Mark Berman)

Bischoff also believes that Driskel has rare traits that go beyond him as a quarterback: “Everybody is looking for that Taysom Hill . He’s got rare traits. Jeff is on a journey. He’s embraced it. He’s making the shift to a full-time tight end.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans' OL coach James Campen said that LG Tytus Howard (Wilson)

Texans S Eric Murray said they must be able to stop the run in Week 11 against the Titans: "They're really committed to the run. It's a tough brand. We've got to be up to the challenge." (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Regarding Houston’s Week 11 game against the Titans, Texans DE Jordan Jenkins had high praise of veteran RB Adrian Peterson as he fills in for Derrick Henry.

“He’s still running that ball hard,” Jenkins said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “I’ve played him in the past as well in his ventures throughout the teams he’s been on. He’s running hard, and he’s still talking trash while he’s getting hit. He’s out there, he’s trying to prove that he can still play.”

As for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, Jenkins said the quarterback has “deceptive speed.”

“He’s got some speed,” Jenkins said. “He outran me once my second year when I was with the Jets. He’s got some speed once he gets going , deceptive speed. He can get out there and if he can do it on his feet, he can do it on his feet.”

Texans DE Jon Greenard expects the Titans to continue its run-first approach with Peterson.

“They want to have the same approach as if 22 is back there,” Greenard said. “They’re still going to run the ball. A.P., we know who he is, and Foreman is a guy who has been well respected. People know about him. He was here before hand. They like the physical run style. They want to impose their will. They want to do that and then it opens everything else up. They are going to have the same game plan for sure.”