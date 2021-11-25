AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Regarding Colts G Quenton Nelson pushing Jonathan Taylor in for a touchdown in Week 10 against the Jaguars, the offensive lineman said it’s an “absolute privilege” to block for Taylor.

“I think that was the first time I’ve done that,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “It’s an absolute privilege to block for JT. Great guy. Great player. And he’s only getting better. He’s not even done with his second season.”

As for his lingering ankle injuries, Nelson is grateful that he’s not dealing with a season-ending issue.

“A lot of guys have season-ending injuries. Luckily, I don’t have that.”

Nelson tweaked his ankle in Weeks 10 and 11, he mentioned that his injury is causing frustration but affirms that he’s still able to play.

“I definitely get mad,” Nelson said. “But it’s a blessing to be able to play this game. I don’t take that for granted. Obviously, you’re going to be frustrated a little bit, but at the end of the day, you can’t be. You gotta be thankful for the opportunity to play this game. A bunch of people would love to be playing NFL football with a sprained ankle or whatever you’re dealing with.”

Texans

Texans’ HC David Culley gave a reason for the team cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, who has since signed on with the Miami Dolphins.

“When we looked at the roster, we felt like we did what was best for the team,” Culley said, via TexansWire.com. “We were top-heavy at the position, and we have Scottie [Phillips] coming back at some point. We felt like it was the best decision for us and Phillip to make that move.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel does not think their 22-13 loss to the Texans in Week 11 was due to a lack of effort.

“I think they fought,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team site. “It’s just unfortunate that we made the mistakes that we made. If somebody wants to look up and see what scores are when teams have five turnovers, (get intercepted) four times, tell me what those scores are in the history, at least in the last 10 years in the NFL. So, the fact that we were in that game, fighting, swinging, tells me a lot about our football team, our character. Nobody wants to be in that type of position, but I’m proud of the effort. We just have to be better.”

As for committing five turnovers against Houston, Vrabel mentioned that they must learn to take care of the football.

“We have to learn from it,” Vrabel said. “You turn the ball over as many times as we did, and you’re careless with the football – those are things that we preach every single day, and we didn’t do a good enough job of handling the elements clearly. But we have to move on.”

Vrabel had high praise of the Patriots’ defense ahead of their Week 12 matchup.

“They have created 13 turnovers in five games, and obviously they have won five games in a row. The No.1 scoring defense in the league, the offense has been very efficient, No.6 scoring offense. They are not turning it over, they are not doing things to beat themselves. Obviously, they have done a great job of taking advantage of bad football. (They’re) well-coached, they are running the football, they are playing physical. It will be a huge challenge.”