AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard believes WR Zach Pascal is close to breaking out among a high-upside wide receiver group. He doesn’t seem to think the group needs as much help as other outside observers do.

“(Zach) Pascal is a good football player. He had over 600 yards two years in a row. T.Y. Hilton, he had 750 the year before. Unfortunately, he had the injury. T.Y. is one of the smartest football players I’ve ever been around. And he still knows how to play,” Ballard said, via Colts Wire. “We have some young players in (Dezmon) Patmon who made the play in Arizona. (Ashton) Dulin has had his moments of making some really big plays for us this year. And Michael Strachan has really good upside. I think we have good, young talent.”

Ballard said he wants to re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox : “Tight end needs work. Depending on what Jack does…Mo Alie-Cox is a free agent. We like Mo. We’d like to get Mo back.” (Colts Wire)

Ballard said he wants to re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox: "Tight end needs work. Depending on what Jack does…Mo Alie-Cox is a free agent. We like Mo. We'd like to get Mo back." (Colts Wire)

The Colts declared $2,442,326 million in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are expected to take their time with their coaching search and a fast hire is not expected, contrary to other reports.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Texans HC David Culley ‘s game management issues, including when he disregarded GM Nick Caserio ‘s headset advice to allow the Patriots to score in Week 5, ultimately contributed to decision-makers feeling the job was too big for him and letting him go.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer notes Texans HC David Culley's game management issues, including when he disregarded GM Nick Caserio's headset advice to allow the Patriots to score in Week 5, ultimately contributed to decision-makers feeling the job was too big for him and letting him go.

The Texans declared $3,714,404 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Texans OL Sam Cooper‘s futures deal is a three-year deal with non-guaranteed base salaries of $705,000, $870,000 and $985,000. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team has to get RB Derrick Henry back in the fold: “This will be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick Henry back out there and get him acclimated to the blocking schemes.” (Terry McCormick)

said the team has to get RB back in the fold: “This will be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick Henry back out there and get him acclimated to the blocking schemes.” (Terry McCormick) Vrabel also praised the Bengals: “The Bengals are really explosive. We didn’t have many answers for them last year. We’ll have to be better in all phases.” (McCormick)

The Titans declared $2,882,199 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)