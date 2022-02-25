AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith does not expect GM Nick Caserio to be involved on the headset on gameday when the team kicks off their 2022 season.

“People do it a lot of different ways,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been the head football coach for a long period of time. I haven’t had the General Manager involved on gameday and don’t plan on it. Things were done differently at different places. We have a system that we’re pretty comfortable with here. Nick and I have talked about that. Nick’s going to be available to help in any way that we think he should. We feel pretty good about that.”

Texans’ free-agent S Justin Reid said that HC Lovie Smith‘s promotion has made a “bigger impact” than he initially anticipated: “Honestly, it made a bigger impact than I thought it would’ve. I didn’t know he was in the running, I think it caught everyone by surprise… I think he’s more than qualified; he’s done it before. He’s been to a Super Bowl, he gets his guys to play hard for him.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

Titans

Titans OLB Bud Dupree was often injured during his first season with his new team but is looking to bounce back with the team in 2022.

“At the end of the [2021] season I started to feel good, but they always say after the ACL, that second season is when you start to feel all the way back,” Dupree said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “So, I am looking forward to that. But at the end of the day, there are no excuses. Once you go on the field you have to get stuff done, fight through injuries, people go through that all the time. I will make sure [next] year I am as healthy as I’ve ever been and keep going. I have to take this offseason and make sure everything is at its highest ability when I come in Day One, no setbacks and nothing to get right and everything [will] be in a mode to turn up.”