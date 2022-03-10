AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder notes 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is the most obvious connection to make for the Colts given he’s the most established quarterback available. However, there are real questions about if he’s enough of an upgrade or long-term solution to pay the price to acquire him.

is the most obvious connection to make for the Colts given he’s the most established quarterback available. However, there are real questions about if he’s enough of an upgrade or long-term solution to pay the price to acquire him. Holder adds the free-agent market is dismal but the Colts might actually be more interested in it than others because there’s a belief they can be successful with a game manager at quarterback who can run the offense, something Carson Wentz wasn’t capable of doing consistently.

wasn’t capable of doing consistently. Holder doesn’t rule out a trade up in the draft now that the team has added extra picks but adds it’s not a given since it’s seen as a weak class. Indianapolis doesn’t have a first-round pick.

Regarding the Colts’ potential quarterback market, the Athletic’s Zak Keefer believes Garoppolo’s shoulder injury will play a role in the team’s interest given HC Frank Reich has been adamant about getting their offense “as much work in” as possible this offseason.

has been adamant about getting their offense “as much work in” as possible this offseason. Keefer also reiterates the Colts were not interested in Packers QB Jordan Love in the 2020 draft and Colts GM Chris Ballard did not try to trade up for him, so it’s unlikely they’d view him as an option now.

Texans

Regarding the package of picks and players the Seahawks received in exchange for Russell Wilson, former Chargers senior executive Randy Mueller believes the price for Texans QB Deshaun Watson is three first-round picks and at least two players, while his potential value will increase if cleared from his legal situation.

“All along the asking price for Deshaun was three first-round picks and a couple of other players,” said Mueller, via Matt Lombardo of Fansided.com. “If he’s completely cleared, the price is a step up from what we just saw. This probably sets the floor, and the ceiling for that trade is to be determined.”

Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Texans. (Justin Melo)

Titans Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Titans. (Justin Melo)