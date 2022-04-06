AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports the Colts never made an offer to re-sign S George Odum, who then signed with the 49ers. The team then signed former Chiefs S Armani Watts as a replacement for Odum who was primarily a special teamer.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes has a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts scheduled next week.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that Columbia CB Will Allen Jr. is working out for the Dolphins this week, and has drawn interest from other teams including the Texans, Giants, Jets, and Lions.
Titans
- PFN’s Tony Pauline reports Tulsa OT Tyler Smith has top 30 visits with 14 teams, including the Titans.
- According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Titans hosted Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson for a top 30 visit this week.
- The Titans had Michigan State OT A.J. Arcuri in for a pre-draft visit. (Justin Melo)
