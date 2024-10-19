Titans Will Start QB Mason Rudolph In Week 7

Paul Kuharsky reports that the Titans are starting QB Mason Rudolph over QB Will Levis in Week 7 against the Bills.

The Titans also called veteran QB Trevor Siemian up from the practice squad, as Levis has been dealing with a shoulder injury he originally sustained against the Dolphins.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans during this past offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph has appeared in one game for the Titans and completed 52.9 percent of his passes for 85 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.