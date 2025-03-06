AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Titans Draft Rumors

Colts

Chris Ballard is entering his ninth year as the Colts’ general manager in 2025. When asked why he was allowed another season after finishing 8-9, Ballard responded that owner Jim Irsay expressed belief in him after they decided to fire Frank Reich in 2022.

“When the organization decided to move forward and on from (coach) Frank (Reich), Mr. Irsay and I had a long talk,” Ballard said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “He said, ‘Chris, look, I believe you can get this done. I’m gonna give you an opportunity to get it done.’ … I think Jim had enough patience. He knows I’m very honest, even when we have our talks. I don’t sit and try to blame others and throw everybody under the bus. (We) presented what we thought was a good plan, and we’ll see how it plays out this year.”

Indianapolis has publicly expressed their plan to bring in “real competition” at quarterback for Anthony Richardson. Ballard reiterated they are serious about bringing in another player at the position.

“It’s like with anything. Until we actually get out there and do it, this will be the question. Like, ‘How can you do it?’ … I don’t know what I can do to convince you that this is true. … I think it depends on who (the other QB) is.”

Ballard wouldn’t elaborate on if they are considering trading for a quarterback.

“I won’t get into that. I’m not gonna say it’s not … like, we haven’t done it before.”

Jaguars

Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley spoke to sources around the NFL Combine about the impression of Jaguars’ new HC Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone. One anonymous AFC pro scout said it became clear Coen was Jacksonville’s top target after missing out on Ben Johnson.

The scout questioned how Coen will deal with adversity that inherently comes with the Jaguars’ job.

On NFC college scout thinks Gladstone will help revitalize their talent evaluation through the draft.

“The Rams have nailed draft after draft. Jacksonville needs to quit spending and start developing. James is going to have to breath life into an outdated process, but he should be able to once he has more time on the job,” the scout said.

Titans

ESPN’s Turron Davenport and Jeremy Fowler report the Titans are still undecided on what they will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Davenport and Fowler think Tennessee will tip their hand if they decide to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.

One high-ranking personnel executive agreed that Tennessee pursuing a quarterback on the open market like Sam Darnold will likely mean they have a lesser need at the position: “What they do in free agency might inform what their plans are for the top pick. If they go and sign, say, Sam Darnold, they might feel less of a need to draft a quarterback high.”

According to Davenport and Fowler, people around the league think the Titans’ primary options at No. 1 will be to draft Miami QB Cam Ward , Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, or trade out of the spot.

, Penn State EDGE or trade out of the spot. The majority of league personnel executives tell ESPN that they think Tennessee prefers to trade down.

Davenport and Fowler point out trading down allows the Titans to replenish their roster while still giving them a chance to draft an impact player like Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders .

. Another personnel executive thinks the page is turning on Will Levis : “[Will] Levis could be the odd man out in that equation. I think they are tired of the backbreaking turnovers.”

: “[Will] Levis could be the odd man out in that equation. I think they are tired of the backbreaking turnovers.” Davenport and Fowler also report Tennessee could still draft a quarterback if they sign a veteran on the open market, like with Vikings QB Sam Darnold. However, they would only sign Darnold if he came “at the right price” around $30 million per year.