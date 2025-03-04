Latest On Titans’ Plans At Quarterback

Terry McCormick of Main Street Media writes the Titans are still weighing their options for how to proceed but there is a faction within the team that believes that Miami QB Cam Ward is worthy of being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

McCormick adds Ward made a great first impression on the Titans in his formal Combine interview last week.

Tennessee is bringing Ward and a few other top prospects to Nashville for official visits this week, which is notable since teams often push most of those visits back until after free agency.

McCormick notes the Titans are also weighing the possibility of trading the No. 1 pick, as adding more draft capital is another priority of new GM Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker. So these visits are early on purpose in order to give the team the most information possible before making a decision.

If the Titans pass on Ward, they’d have to look elsewhere at quarterback. McCormick says the Titans are interested in Vikings QB Sam Darnold but aren’t keen on investing too much above market value.

McCormick notes the veteran market has dried up with Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins and Saints QB Derek Carr all potentially staying put. He adds the Titans don’t see former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers or Steelers QB Russell Wilson as fits.

Per McCormick, a source says the Titans don’t have much of an appetite for adding a reclamation project like Vikings QB Daniel Jones, Broncos QB Zach Wilson, Cowboys QB Trey Lance or Jaguars QB Mac Jones, as they’re not seen as much of an upgrade over current QB Will Levis who remains under contract and will have a chance to compete with whoever the Titans add.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.