Dolphins S Jevon Holland Expected To Have ‘Very Fruitful’ Free Agent Market

The Dolphins decided against using the franchise tag on S Jevon Holland and he’s expected to hit the free-agent market.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe says Miami is interested in re-signing Holland but thinks his lucrative market could force them out of play. Wolfe adds Holland is expected to have a “very fruitful” market of suitors that could lead to him getting close to $20 million per season.

We named the Colts, Jaguars and Bills as the best landing spots for Holland with the Panthers, Jets and Broncos as other teams to watch. Wolfe also expects the Titans to be in the mix for Holland.

Holland, 25, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.