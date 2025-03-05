AFC Notes: Braden Smith, Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans Meetings

Colts
Colts OT Braden Smith hasn’t been with the team since being placed on the non-football injury list in December. GM Chris Ballard didn’t have an update on Smith’s status, but reiterated the lineman plans on continuing his career.
“Not really. I mean, it’s a personal issue he’s dealing with. … We’re supporting Braden. I think the world of him, and he’s been a great player for us. We’ll see going forward,” Ballard said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “What I will tell you is he’s doing really well, and he wants to play football. We’ll work through the rest of it.”
As for positions he likes in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ballard named defensive lineman, tight ends, offensive linemen, and defensive secondary players.
“I think D-line is really good. I think tight end is really good. The offensive line, I would tell you, the mid-round (players) are really deep. Those positions for sure. I think there are some good secondary players.”
As for their decision to hire Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator after being fired by the Bengals, Ballard said Anarumo brings some schematic things they like to the table.
“When I was going through that process, I was looking at schematically what teams do, what has given me and where I’ve been, fits. He’s one of those guys that I have a lot of respect for. He’s multiple on the back end. Tight coverage, press-man stuff, which you know will be a good switch-up for us.”
Jaguars
Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley spoke to sources around the NFL Combine about the perception of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. One anonymous AFC assistant coach thinks Lawrence can “win a lot of games” in the right system.
“His 2024 tape still had some good things on it, especially after the first couple of games,” the coach said. “He still isn’t nearly consistent enough, but in the right situation he can win a lot of games. They just seem to never be the right situation. Liam has to change that.”
One AFC pro scout thinks this is an important season for Lawrence after receiving a five-year, $275 million deal despite having just one good season.
“If Liam can’t get something out of Lawrence, the Jaguars will have to start finally asking some tough questions,” the scout said. “He got a major deal despite only having one good season. Pederson got fired because he didn’t progress. This is a big year.”
Titans
- The Titans had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- Missouri WR Luther Burden had a formal Combine meeting with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Titans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas OT Cameron Williams had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Tom Downey)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Titans. (James Crepea)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
