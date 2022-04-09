AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Josina Anderson reports that Ravens DL Calais Campbell had interest from the had interest from the Colts , Browns, and the Chiefs, yet Baltimore remained the most aggressive team and re-signed the veteran pass-rusher on Saturday morning.

Colts S Armani Watts‘ one-year, $1.187 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and $250,000 of his $1.035 million salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Barry Jackson notes that Miami QB D’Eriq King chose to work out with the Texans over the Dolphins after being forced to make a choice between the two.

The Texans invited Houston TE Seth Green to their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson)

to their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson) Texans RB Marlon Mack‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.25 million with $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses worth up to $500,000. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson is hopeful to land prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft who could contribute immediately but also acknowledged that players take time to develop.

“You certainly are eager for those guys to come in and be contributors,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “But you’re also cautious with knowing you’re playing the longer game.”

Although Robinson said that they need this year’s picks to be “productive players,” he doesn’t want to judge them so quickly.

“We need them. They got to be productive players for us,” Robinson said. “This year’s draft class, the 2022 class, to what degree they can help the football team? Obviously, the sooner the better. But you’re not ready to cast them aside if they’re not Day 1 out there, at whatever position they play, being an impactful player, knowing that the transition to the NFL game takes time. Our coaches do a great job of bringing those guys along. But we’re going to lean on them at some point. At some point, they’re going to have to go out there and do the job that they’re drafted to do.”