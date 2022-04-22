AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich voiced confidence in the team’s receivers group and thinks they have “a lot of upside” going forward.

“I understand what the outside perception is — you’ve got a bunch of young guys and how many catches do they have?” Reich said, via the Colts’ official site. “I see the side of a lot of upside with those players and (I’m) looking forward to seeing those guys continue to develop.”

Reich mentioned that they could still add to the position and had high praise of GM Chris Ballard‘s ability to identify talent.

“We’ll see who we have. You guys know, there’s nobody better than Chris,” Reich said. “There’s nobody better than Chris at continuing to develop the roster as we go, whether that be in the draft or whether that be signing guys in the next couple months or signing somebody in training camp. In my mind, there’s nobody (who) does that better than Chris. So what I think when I look at our roster and where we’re gonna be, I trust Chris, and I trust our guys. In my mind, we’ve got everything we need, but I know Chris is always working on that and it’ll get better.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said that their priority offseason is to build for long-term success as opposed to “short-term” signings: “The most important thing is to continue to build the team and not get caught up in short-term. The most important thing for any new player is work hard, be a good teammate, be selfless, put the team first and make progress and develop your skillset.” (Aaron Wilson)

said that their priority offseason is to build for long-term success as opposed to “short-term” signings: “The most important thing is to continue to build the team and not get caught up in short-term. The most important thing for any new player is work hard, be a good teammate, be selfless, put the team first and make progress and develop your skillset.” (Aaron Wilson) As for having five picks within the top-80 selections of the 2022 NFL Draft, Caserio reiterated that he’s focused on building the roster: “I don’t use the term rebuild, rebuild is more of an external. What I’ve focused on is building our team. It’s no different. We’re building a program.” (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio said he’s not considering making any trades in the 2022 NFL Draft: “I wouldn’t hold my breath on that.” (Aaron Wilson)

When asked about how OT Tytus Howard‘s role impacts their draft plans, Caserio responded that they want to first get the best players available before considering roster plans: “Let’s get the best people on the field and try not to pigeonhole yourself.” (Aaron Wilson)

role impacts their draft plans, Caserio responded that they want to first get the best players available before considering roster plans: “Let’s get the best people on the field and try not to pigeonhole yourself.” (Aaron Wilson) The Texans hosted Alabama LB Christian Harris for a top 30 visit. (Jordan Schultz)

Titans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Titans sent a contingent of personnel executives to meet with LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price.