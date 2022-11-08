AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said he and Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday have had conversations about coaching, but Saturday hasn’t directly reached out to him. Orlovsky has pondered coaching at some point.
- Saturday hopes he can be a head coach in this league permanently: “I’m auditioning not only for this one, but for 31 others.” (Tom Pelissero)
- Colts owner Jim Irsay expects GM Chris Ballard to be back in 2023. (Kevin Bowen)
- Saturday confirms QB Sam Ehlinger will remain the team’s quarterback and Bernhard Raimann will start at left tackle. (George Bremer)
- Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery was a candidate to take over play-calling duties. (Albert Breer)
Texans
- Texans HC Lovie Smith on fixing the team’s defense: “We changed personnel. We changed the ways we practice. Things don’t happen overnight. We’re frigging practicing trying to get a better understanding of our run defenses. Eventually, it will get better.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith on disgruntled WR Brandin Cooks: “Our best players been trying to get them involved game plan wise. We missed Brandin the last game. We missed Nico (Collins) the last game. We need everyone.” (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the lack of production from the team’s wide receivers: “We had some opportunities, and we’d like to come down with some of those. We have to continue to work to create some separation.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Vrabel added third-round QB Malik Willis showed improvement but still has things to work with, just like everyone else on the roster does. (Wyatt)
- As for first-round WR Treylon Burks, Vrabel mentioned that he has worked extremely hard to stay in shape and will soon be evaluated to come off of injured reserve. (Terry McCormick)
- When it comes to how Willis can improve his decision-making and awareness, Vrabel said the team will continue to work with him, especially in RPO situations. (McCormick)
