AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Colts

Texans

  • Texans HC Lovie Smith on fixing the team’s defense: “We changed personnel. We changed the ways we practice. Things don’t happen overnight. We’re frigging practicing trying to get a better understanding of our run defenses. Eventually, it will get better.” (Aaron Wilson)
  • Smith on disgruntled WR Brandin Cooks: “Our best players been trying to get them involved game plan wise. We missed Brandin the last game. We missed Nico (Collins) the last game. We need everyone.” (Wilson)

Titans

  • Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the lack of production from the team’s wide receivers: “We had some opportunities, and we’d like to come down with some of those. We have to continue to work to create some separation.” (Jim Wyatt)
  • Vrabel added third-round QB Malik Willis showed improvement but still has things to work with, just like everyone else on the roster does. (Wyatt)
  • As for first-round WR Treylon Burks, Vrabel mentioned that he has worked extremely hard to stay in shape and will soon be evaluated to come off of injured reserve. (Terry McCormick)
  • When it comes to how Willis can improve his decision-making and awareness, Vrabel said the team will continue to work with him, especially in RPO situations. (McCormick)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply