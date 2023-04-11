AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Per Tom Pelissero, Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle is visiting the Colts and also has a visit with the Commanders.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Baylor CB Mark Milton is visiting with the Colts.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Georgia Tech TE E.J. Jenkins had a top-30 visit with the Colts on Tuesday.
- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Colts during the pre-draft process. (Ryan Fowler)
Texans
- According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had multiple virtual meetings with the Texans.
- Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says WR John Metchie is doing fine and taking it one day at a time: “Once the season comes, we’ll see where he is.” (Brooke Kubena)
Titans
- Aaron Wilson reports that LSU G Anthony Bradford has a meeting scheduled with the Titans this week.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!