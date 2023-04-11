AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Colts

Texans

  • According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had multiple virtual meetings with the Texans.
  • Per Matt Barrows, Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu has official visits with 14 NFL teams including the 49ers, Bears, Broncos, Cowboys, Packers, and Texans.
  • Aaron Wilson reports that Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II has met with the Eagles, Jets, Raiders, and Texans. He has meetings scheduled with the Chiefs and Saints as well.
  • Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says WR John Metchie is doing fine and taking it one day at a time: “Once the season comes, we’ll see where he is.” (Brooke Kubena)

Titans

