AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic examines the hypothetical case where the Texans trade Deshaun Watson this offseason and offers a “10-step guide” in terms of how the organization can mitigate the loss of their star quarterback to some degree.

Reiss believes it would be wiser for the Texans to trade Watson prior to the 2021 NFL Draft or after the 2021 regular season, considering that trading during the season would result in acquiring un-finalized draft positions. Should they trade Watson, Reiss expects Houston to acquire “three first-round picks plus more.”

If Watson gets dealt to another organization, Reiss thinks the Texans should also look into trading other veterans like LT Laremy Tunsil, WR Brandin Cooks, and CB Bradley Roby.

Reiss mentions cutting or trading ILB Benardrick McKinney and DT Brandon Dunn before the start of free agency, which would free up $9.6 million in cap space.

Reiss could see the Texans being "big spenders" for a free-agent pass rusher and suggests Jets DL Leonard Williams, Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue, and Lions DE Romeo Okwara as players Houston should consider.

Reiss also thinks the Texans could look to sign a veteran "bridge quarterback" like Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor, or Cowboys QB Andy Dalton.

Reiss also suggests trading down after acquiring a "haul of picks" for Watson, which would aid a rebuild for a revamped organization.

