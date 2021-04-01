AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Texans

Texans’ new LB Derek Rivers ‘ one-year, $1.1 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $850,000, up to $150,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and another $250,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year, $1.1 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $850,000, up to $150,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and another $250,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson) Texans’ new CB Tavierre Thomas’ two-year, $4 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, his $1 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed while his $1.5 million salary in 2022 is non-guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

two-year, $4 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, his $1 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed while his $1.5 million salary in 2022 is non-guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson) Texans LB Christian Kirksey’s one-year, $4.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans’ new WR Josh Reynolds said he is still trying to create a name for himself and feels capable of filling into Corey Davis‘ role.

“At this point of my career, I’m trying to create a name for myself,” Reynolds said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I think with Corey Davis leaving, I think I can go in and fit that role pretty good.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson views Reynolds as a larger receiver who can run routes well and has a “big catch radius.”

“Josh has really good size, can run all the routes, has a big catch radius, and is good with the ball in his hands for a taller wideout,” Robinson said. “We are excited to work with him and know he can help us.”

Reynolds believes he can build a strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill and become a deep-threat in the Titans’ offense.

“Since getting to the league I haven’t been able to put that on display much so I’m extremely excited to get with Tannehill,” Reynolds said. “Maybe get a couple of more deep balls. Tannehill, he likes to throw them deep. I’m excited to bring that deep ball and 50-50 ball threat to the Titans.”

Reynolds added that he gained experience in the Rams’ zone-blocking system and expects to be tasked with blocking assignments with Tennessee.

“The Rams, they had me doing a lot of the zone blocking. For the Titans, I know I am going to have to be down there doing the nitty-gritty blocking and stuff, but that is ultimately what I am used to,” Reynolds said.

Titans’ new S Matthias Farley‘s one-year, $1.09 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $75,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)