AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens that included a total of $16 million in guarantees to sign a one-year deal with the Colts that had $8 million guaranteed.
- Colts’ new assistant OL coach Kevin Mawae, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2019, said he contacted HC Frank Reich about a position on their coaching staff after hearing about a potential opening: “It just felt right. I’m just fortunate Frank felt that I’d be a good fit for this program.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts LG Quenton Nelson has come up as a player who could convert to left tackle to fill in for recently retired Anthony Castonzo. Mawae mentioned that rotating linemen to new positions is “much tougher than it sounds” and that players must be the right fit for certain roles. (Jim Ayello)
- Colts’ new DBs coach James Rowe pointed out that CB Rock Ya-Sin could improve on his hands-use and playing the ball: “He (too often) gets hands high on the WRs… And we can get him used to playing the ball better. I think he has all the ability in the world.” (Jim Ayello)
- Colts’ veteran CB Xavier Rhodes said he plans on continuing his NFL Career until “the wheels fall off.” (Kevin Bowen)
- Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga said he had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)
- Colts’ new C Joey Hunt‘s one-year deal includes a base salary of $990,000. (Aaron Wilson)
- Colts’ new OT Julién Davenport‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a signing bonus of $137,500 and $250,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Texans’ new LB Derek Rivers‘ one-year, $1.1 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $850,000, up to $150,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and another $250,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ new CB Tavierre Thomas’ two-year, $4 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, his $1 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed while his $1.5 million salary in 2022 is non-guaranteed. He can also earn $250,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans LB Christian Kirksey’s one-year, $4.5 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
Titans’ new WR Josh Reynolds said he is still trying to create a name for himself and feels capable of filling into Corey Davis‘ role.
“At this point of my career, I’m trying to create a name for myself,” Reynolds said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I think with Corey Davis leaving, I think I can go in and fit that role pretty good.”
Titans GM Jon Robinson views Reynolds as a larger receiver who can run routes well and has a “big catch radius.”
“Josh has really good size, can run all the routes, has a big catch radius, and is good with the ball in his hands for a taller wideout,” Robinson said. “We are excited to work with him and know he can help us.”
Reynolds believes he can build a strong rapport with Ryan Tannehill and become a deep-threat in the Titans’ offense.
“Since getting to the league I haven’t been able to put that on display much so I’m extremely excited to get with Tannehill,” Reynolds said. “Maybe get a couple of more deep balls. Tannehill, he likes to throw them deep. I’m excited to bring that deep ball and 50-50 ball threat to the Titans.”
Reynolds added that he gained experience in the Rams’ zone-blocking system and expects to be tasked with blocking assignments with Tennessee.
“The Rams, they had me doing a lot of the zone blocking. For the Titans, I know I am going to have to be down there doing the nitty-gritty blocking and stuff, but that is ultimately what I am used to,” Reynolds said.
- Titans’ new S Matthias Farley‘s one-year, $1.09 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $75,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
