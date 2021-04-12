AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder examines the top edge players in the coming draft to find the best scheme fits for the Colts in the first few rounds.

He lists Michigan DE Kwity Paye , Miami DE Jaelan Phillips , Penn State DE Jayson Oweh and Miami DE Gregory Rousseau as good fits for the Colts, though none of them check every single box the team typically looks for in terms of athleticism and production.

Holder also mentions Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham and Houston DE Payton Turner as players with some inside-outside flexibility to replace DL Denico Autry potentially.

Auburn S Jamien Sherwood has met virtually with the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Texans

The Texans gave DT Jaleel Johnson a one-year, $1.3 million deal with $400,000 guaranteed and a $100,000 signing bonus. Johnson can earn up to $1.55 million in incentives. (Chris Tomasson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel thinks DL Jeffery Simmons has continued to get better as a player over his first two seasons.

“He is always around the football, which tells you he is playing full tilt to the tackle,” Vrabel said, via NFL.com. “And that is why he comes up with those fumble recoveries, or some tipped passes that have been huge since he’s been here with us.”

Vrabel also believes that Simmons developed as a leader during the 2020 season.

“I think mentally, he took a huge step as a leader, as a presence on our defense and on our football team. Just being able to withstand the rigors of the season. It is a long season, there’s a lot of bodies that bang on him. Those are things that we look at for Jeff.”