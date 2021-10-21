AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

  • Colts LB Darius Leonard feels it’s unfortunate to lose S Julian Blackmon to a season-ending Achilles injury: “There’s nobody who’s a ball hawk like him… That’s a tough loss. I feel really bad for him.” (Stephen Holder)
  • Leonard acknowledged he’s not able to “hit top speed” given he’s dealing with a lingering ankle injury and wants to avoid taking shots to the area: “I’m not as fast as I used to be right now – it sucks. I can’t hit top speed. Every time I get a fumble or an INT, I’m running straight to the sideline. I know what I can do and what I can’t do, and I’m not about to risk somebody taking a shot at my ankle.” (Zak Keefer)
  • Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) said he’s in a “good place” but is still unsure if he’ll play in Week 7, putting it at aroud a 50-50 chance: “Feel like I’m in a good place. We’ll see.” (George Bremer)
  • Colts DL coach Brian Baker said they plan on initially playing second-round DL Dayo Odeyingbo as a defensive end but plan to eventually move him inside. (Joel Erickson)

Texans

Titans

  • If the Dolphins decide to trade CB Xavien Howard, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Titans make perfect sense as a trade partner. He outlines a potential deal, which would involve the Titans sending their first-round pick in 2022 and a second-round pick in 2023 for Howard and Miami’s second-round pick in 2022. 
  • This deal would bolster Tennessee’s secondary and help them keep their contending window open at the cost of just a future second and perhaps 10-15 slots of draft position, while adding assets to Miami for a player that will be difficult to keep going forward.

