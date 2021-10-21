AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts LB Darius Leonard feels it’s unfortunate to lose S Julian Blackmon to a season-ending Achilles injury: “There’s nobody who’s a ball hawk like him… That’s a tough loss. I feel really bad for him.” (Stephen Holder)
- Leonard acknowledged he’s not able to “hit top speed” given he’s dealing with a lingering ankle injury and wants to avoid taking shots to the area: “I’m not as fast as I used to be right now – it sucks. I can’t hit top speed. Every time I get a fumble or an INT, I’m running straight to the sideline. I know what I can do and what I can’t do, and I’m not about to risk somebody taking a shot at my ankle.” (Zak Keefer)
- Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) said he’s in a “good place” but is still unsure if he’ll play in Week 7, putting it at aroud a 50-50 chance: “Feel like I’m in a good place. We’ll see.” (George Bremer)
- Colts DL coach Brian Baker said they plan on initially playing second-round DL Dayo Odeyingbo as a defensive end but plan to eventually move him inside. (Joel Erickson)
Texans
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans aren’t interested in trading for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in a potential deal involving QB Deshaun Watson.
- ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Buccaneers and Texans. Tampa Bay would trade a fifth-round pick and get back CB Terrance Mitchell, giving Houston draft capital while gaining depth for an injury-riddled secondary.
- Texans STs coordinator Frank Ross said CB Tremon Smith and CB Desmond King are most likely to take over kick return duties after cutting WR Andre Roberts. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ross also mentioned WR Danny Amendola and RB Scottie Phillips as possible candidates.
- Texans DC Lovie Smith said Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin will continue as their starting defensive ends. (Aaron Wilson)
- When asked about DE Charles Omenihu, Smith said he’s been doing “good things” but they can only dress so many linemen: “Chuck has been doing good things.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- If the Dolphins decide to trade CB Xavien Howard, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Titans make perfect sense as a trade partner. He outlines a potential deal, which would involve the Titans sending their first-round pick in 2022 and a second-round pick in 2023 for Howard and Miami’s second-round pick in 2022.
- This deal would bolster Tennessee’s secondary and help them keep their contending window open at the cost of just a future second and perhaps 10-15 slots of draft position, while adding assets to Miami for a player that will be difficult to keep going forward.
