AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said he doesn’t feel any pressure to continue producing in his already strong season.

“I don’t think there’s pressure ’cause everyone wants to be the best each and every single week,” Taylor said, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. “So everyone is just working to be the best every single week. So it’s no pressure ’cause everyone’s doing the same thing. It’s just who’s gonna execute, and who’s gonna actually make it happen?”

Colts HC Frank Reich mentioned he’s open to getting Taylor more work.

“I mean, believe me,” Reich said. “There’s games that I hope he gets 30, 35 touches.”

“It’s on us getting a lead late in the game and you’re in four-minute offense, and we’ve ended some games where we’ve got a six-minute drive,” Reich added. “When you’re in these back-and-forth games, I just feel like I’m going to mix it up a little bit. Even last week with whatever, he had 16 carries, and like I mentioned he had six others that were called to him that don’t go to him, he had three touches in the pass game, and then he had two other runs.”

Taylor said that he’s not concerned about increasing his carries and ultimately wants to be an efficient runner.

“A lot of people dream about 15 carries,” Taylor said. “A lot of offenses wish that they could get 15 carries, and especially in a pass-happy league like this. It’s all about what are you doing with your carries? Are you being efficient? Are you an efficient runner? It’s all about being an efficient passer, an efficient runner or an efficient receiver. Whatever you’re doing, just make sure you’re being efficient because that’s what’s gonna win you football games.”

Texans

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans will look to trade Deshaun Watson this offseason, once again, and “there will be interest” in him.

Caserio reiterated that he must be sensitive with Watson’s ongoing legal situation: “It’s a serious situation. We have to be respectful of both sides. My focus has to be on the things we can control.” (Wilson)

As for dealing RB Mark Ingram to the Saints, Caserio said it was the “right thing to do” for Ingram: “Very unique situation. We felt it was the right thing to do by Mark and for our organization.” (Wilson)

The Texans hosted S Adrian Colbert and DE Chris Smith for visits on Tuesday. (Wilson)

