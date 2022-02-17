AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Harold Landry

Colts
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Colts beat reporter Mike Wells look at the situation with Colts QB Carson Wentz.
- Graziano writes his sense is the Colts will examine their options heavily and if they feel they can upgrade from Wentz, they will do so and eat whatever consequences come, including $15 million in guaranteed money.
- Fowler adds the catch is there might not be a clear upgrade available, and after trading two picks including one that ended up being their first-round pick this year, can Indianapolis afford to sink more capital into the position?
- Well notes if Colts HC Frank Reich, one of Wentz’s biggest believers in the league, moves on after just one season, that could be a death knell for his starting hopes elsewhere.
Texans
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Texans beat reporter Sarah Barshop look at the situation with Texans QB Deshaun Watson. All three acknowledge the pending legal situation is a key factor. Watson faces 22 active civil lawsuits alleging various levels of sexual misconduct, a potential criminal case and eventually discipline from the NFL.
- Barshop notes the Texans don’t expect Watson to ever play for them again but the uncertainty about his availability will complicate their goal of maximizing trade compensation. There is a deposition in the case scheduled for late February that could provide clarity and get things moving.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s zero indication publicly or privately the Titans are considering moving on from QB Ryan Tannehill.
- In addition to the logistical impracticalities because of his contract, Fowler points out the Titans didn’t go into the playoffs thinking quarterback was a need and one bad playoff game didn’t change that.
- Per AtoZSports.com’s Buck Reising, Titans OLB Harold Landry wants to be the highest-paid player in his meeting room next season. That means to re-sign with the Titans, he’d have to make more than OLB Bud Dupree, who signed a deal worth $16 million per season last year in free agency.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!