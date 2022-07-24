AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Raiders

Colts

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Colts CB Kenny Moore plans to report to training camp along with the rest of the team on Tuesday and will not hold out.

Jaguars

NFL QB guru David Cutcliffe, who worked with both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, said he was not surprised to see QB Trevor Lawrence have his struggles during his rookie season.

“Well, I mean not really because there is a circumstance for any player and that transition can be hard,” Cutcliffe said, via SI.com. “I think the NFL Players Association has made it harder for young players because they don’t get the time that they need with teammates. That’s kind of a role I did with Peyton and Eli. We brought all of their receivers into Duke or wherever I was and we would work on their system. I wouldn’t coach them to do anything different than their staffs.”

Raiders Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow says he’s excited to see new WR Demarcus Robinson in training camp this year. “He’s explosive. He can get on the outside and take the top off the defense,” Renfrow said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s smart. He has good body control — running down the red line, he has a good feel for not adjusting to the ball too soon and covering himself up. So just very intelligent and very smart. And excited to watch him this training camp. I haven’t been around him too much, but just watching him from afar, he was always someone we didn’t want to play against.”