AFC Notes: Cooper DeJean, Chris Grier, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Iowa CB Cooper DeJean had an official 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
Dolphins
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier on potentially taking a QB in the first round of the draft: “We’ll always look at every position — I will say that’s not a position I’m looking at in the first round.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Grier also touched on getting a deal done with S Jevon Holland: “Jevon is a big piece here and we’ll spend some time talking with him… he’s an important piece.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Regarding the rumors of Miami adding WR Odell Beckham Jr., Grier noted there’s “nothing imminent.” (Joe Schad)
- Grier says LB Jaelan Phillips and DE Bradley Chubb have been persistent in their rehab but there isn’t a timeline on their return yet. (Adam Beasley)
- Pass rush is still an option at the draft as Grier notes they will take the best player available. (Beasley)
- Grier acknowledged this could be LT Terron Armstead‘s final season and they are always looking to the future, but they are thrilled he’s returning for 2024. (Schad)
- Grier talked about the extension talks with QB Tua Tagovailoa: “We’ve had communication. It’s been good. So we’ll keep working toward this. He and his agent are understanding that we are focused on the draft at the moment. We’ll get together after.” (Schad)
- NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe “would be shocked” if the Dolphins took a quarterback in the first or second round of the upcoming draft, as people in the organization have reiterated the notion of Tagovailoa being the QB now and in the future.
- Wolfe also adds Tagovailoa’s agent Ryan Williams and the Dolphins “expect the deal” to be done this offseason regarding a contract extension.
Patriots
- USF OT Donovan Jennings has an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Greg Auman)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Patriots hosted Boston College G Christian Mahogany for a pre-draft visit.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!