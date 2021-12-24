AFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper called Week 15 “very frustrating” after only being targetted five times, but sees the benefit of getting more action during “important situations” in the red zone and third downs.

“It’s very frustrating,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But that’s not something I can really control. But I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone and third down, because I know what I’m going to do. I’m just going to stay ready for when that time comes. Hopefully, it’s soon.”

Cooper reiterated that his lack of targets bothers him and feels their offense must improve their production. In the end, Cooper thinks he can “do more in the red zone” with sufficient targets.

“I got to be honest, it actually does (bother me),” Cooper said. “Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me. I think I can do more in the red zone if I get the targets. I think I can do more on third downs if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I definitely think I can help change that, for sure.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott responded that they want to get Cooper the ball more often, but they also must spread time between WRs CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, and Malik Turner.

“I mean, you want to get the ball to him,” Prescott said. “You’d much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it’s a balance. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you’re talking about the receivers, not just (Cooper, Lamb and Gallup) but then (Cedrick Wilson) and (Malik Turner) behind them, and then you’ve got two great backs. It’s only one ball. He understands that and he does whatever he can to help the team when he’s not getting the ball. But, yeah, (we) would love to get him the ball more, as much as some of the other guys.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said they are looking to clinch the NFC East and attain a higher seed for the playoffs: “[We] had confidence we check this (playoff) box. This is about winning division and getting a higher seed.” (Calvin Watkins)

McCarthy expects DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) to be a full participant in Week 16 but wants to be "smart" with his injury: "I don't see this as an issue for playtime or anything come Sunday night. Anytime a player comes back, you just got to be smart, especially this time of year." (Michael Gehlken)

Although the Cowboys have ruled out OT Tyron Smith (ankle) from Week 16, Todd Archer notes that the organization believes he'll return at some point before the end of the regular season.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert believes QB Jalen Hurts is becoming “more and more comfortable” as he continues playing.

“I think every game he is out there he gets more and more comfortable. We’ve got a lot of trust in each other, he’s got a lot of trust in himself,” Goedert said. “Anytime he can stay in the pocket I feel like he does. He does a great job of keeping his eyes downfield and when he has to run, he’s one of the most explosive quarterbacks in this league doing that.”

Goedert added that he’s been “winning on my routes” and is assessing how teams are defending him.

“I’m just out there doing whatever the coaches call. They’ve been calling my number, Jalen’s been finding me, I’ve been winning on my routes, and as the season goes, you just get better, you get more of a feel for what teams are going to do, how they’re going to defend you, ways to attack them,” Goedert said. “It’s been progressing throughout the year and hopefully it keeps trending upwards.”

