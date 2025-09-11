AFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Andre Szmyt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski confirmed Andre Szmyt will be their starting kicker in Week 2, per Chris Easterling.

Ravens

As the Ravens reel from yet another collapse in a big game and another blown two-score lead, figuring out how to fix whatever ails the team in those situations has been the focus in Baltimore this week. Ravens RB Derrick Henry took the blame after the loss due to his lost fumble in the fourth quarter but CB Marlon Humphrey said this week it was the defense that should be falling on the sword. They had plenty of chances to cut the Bills’ comeback short, and Humphrey said “we knew exactly what they were going to do in a couple of different situations and all 11 guys couldn’t get together.”

“It’s very clear we got great players on both sides of the ball, but defensively we have to work on our maturity,” Humphrey added via Pro Football Talk. “It doesn’t matter what our offense is doing, we have to go out there and win the game. Our maturity level right now, sadly we get in those situations, it’s just not good enough.”

Humphrey said Ravens DC Zach Orr told the team in a meeting as they went over the film that there would be playing time consequences for players who continued to make errors.

“The guys that do it right are going to play,” Humphrey said. “It’s really just that simple. . . .That was kind of the message and I think everybody can respect that going forward.”

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward ‘s incentive package includes: $1.6 million if he has eight sacks and the Steelers make the playoffs. He gets another $1.6 million if he has 11.5 sacks and the Steelers win a playoff game, per PFT.

‘s incentive package includes: $1.6 million if he has eight sacks the Steelers make the playoffs. He gets another $1.6 million if he has 11.5 sacks and the Steelers win a playoff game, per PFT. Steelers ILB Malik Harrison suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. (Nick Farabaugh)

suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. (Nick Farabaugh) The Steelers are set to face the Seahawks in Week 2, the first matchup for WR D.K. Metcalf against his former team after being traded this offseason. He claimed he’s treating it like any other game: “Y’all gonna make it a big deal, but I’m not.” (Farabaugh)