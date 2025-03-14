AFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Myles Garrett, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals re-signed G Cody Ford to a two-year, $6 million contract with $1 million fully guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.3 million. (Over The Cap)

The Bengals have re-signed TE Mike Gesicki to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension, which includes a $6.5 million signing bonus. His salaries for each year are $5.4 million in the first year, $3.05 million in the second year, and $7.55 million in the third year. The deal also features a $2 million roster bonus payable on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and a $20,588 per-game active roster bonus for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

After a trade request saga that had DE Myles Garrett wanting out of Cleveland, the Browns signed Garrett to a deal worth $40 million per season to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. In his first press conference since the extension, Garrett mentioned improved communication with the organization as to why he was able to move past his frustrations and focus on winning in Cleveland.

“Just having constant communication with the team, with [GM Andrew Berry] … talking about the plans and future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner,” Garrett said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “I think I had some frustration, and I feel like that helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but that needed to be had and helped create a little bit more discourse, helped build some relationships and reaffirm them. And now I feel like we’re in a better place and now we can move on.”

“I think the fans will see that my heart is in the right place. It has never been about money. It’s always been about winning. That’s where my frustration lies.”

Steelers

The Steelers acquired WR D.K. Metcalf from Seattle and handed him a $150 million extension. Despite the uncertain quarterback situation, Metcalf isn’t worried about who will be throwing him the ball and trusts the organization will get a capable starter to lead the team.

“They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football,” Metcalf said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room, so I’m just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. So I’m just going to roll with that.”

Metcalf had high praise for his new receiver partner George Pickens and looks forward to helping each other get better.

“Great player watching from afar. The receiver coach calls him ‘Freak Show,’ and I think that’s a fitting name for him with the circus catches that he makes. But I’m just here to try to instill any wisdom or any knowledge that he allows me to and vice versa.”