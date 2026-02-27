AFC Notes: Dalton Risner, Nnamdi Madubuike, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals veteran G Dalton Risner is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Risner fit well into their system and they’ve spoken to him about a possible extension.

“I thought it ended up being a great fit for him in how we play, and he became a great fit for us and came in and filled the need for us. Did a nice job, fit in well, got a ton of respect for him, really enjoyed getting to know him. He’s really, you know, a fantastic person just to be around in the locker room on a day-to-day basis. And he’s a guy that we’ve talked to, and we’ll see if we can get something done. He’s got decisions to make, and we’ve got decisions to make, and he’s a guy that we like a lot,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken discussed bringing former Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer in as the team’s new offensive coordinator, as well as his philosophy on that side of the ball.

“He was our run game coordinator, and that’s where it all starts with your ability to run the football,” Monken said, via Browns Wire. “So, he’s ready for this challenge. He’s intentional, he’s intelligent, and he can teach. Probably where I’ve seen him grow the most is in front of the players. Confidence in front of the players. I think over time, you build confidence getting up in front of those guys and being able to teach and convey our thoughts offensively.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he doesn’t have any updates on the status of DT Nnamdi Madubuike at this point in the off-season, and his status won’t update the team’s plans in the draft.

“It doesn’t affect me very much,” DeCosta said, via PFT. “I think if we have the chance to draft a great defensive tackle, of course we will. It is one of the most important positions in football. Salary cap-wise, it doesn’t have any major impact on us at this time. There are a lot of unknowns when you build a team, and sometimes — I learned from [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] – sometimes the best thing to do is just wait for more information, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”