AFC Notes: Dalton Schultz, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Indianapolis Colts made several changes to their front office staff, per Mike Chappell.

Nick Bayh was named strategic football analyst.

was named strategic football analyst. Mikey Blazejowski was named assistant sports science.

was named assistant sports science. Matt Conti was named vice president of football communications.

was named vice president of football communications. Kyle Davis was named head athletic trainer.

was named head athletic trainer. Christian Edwards was named director of football communications.

was named director of football communications. Joe Fonderoli was named vice president of operations.

was named vice president of operations. Dave Hammer was named senior head athletic trainer.

was named senior head athletic trainer. Andrew Hoyle was named player personnel scout.

was named player personnel scout. Melainey Lowe was named director of football operations.

was named director of football operations. David Thornton was named vice president of team engagement.

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Travon Walker feels like the game has slowed down for him as he enters the second year of his career.

“Coming into year two, everything just slowed down for me,” Walker said, via 1010XL. “I know the playbook, now it’s just taking in the game plan during the week and just continuing to grow every week in and week out, and not making the same mistakes from a mental standpoint. Last year, you could tell a little bit I was a little jittery, false stepping too much — just little small things that cut off like a few seconds off my rush that instead of a pressure I could’ve had a sack. It’s just small, little details that’s not too hard to correct, just got to be more consistent.”

The Jaguars promoted Ryan Paganetti from Director of Coaching Analytics to Director of Football Analytics, per Seth Walder.

from Director of Coaching Analytics to Director of Football Analytics, per Seth Walder. Jacksonville also hired Avery Horvath as a Data Scientist.

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik praised TE Dalton Schultz for being a professional within the team’s tight end room.

“All the vets we’ve brought in have really helped a lot in bringing their position group along and kind of bringing the young guys with them, showing them what it’s like to work, to be a professional as far as what you’ve got to do every day, mentally, physically, on the field, how you work, how you go about your business, and he’s been awesome in that regard,” Slowik said, via Texans Wire.

Slowik added that Schultz is exactly what the team is looking for in the tight end position.

“Then you just see a guy who knows how to run routes,” Slowik said. “He’s got a big frame. He knows how to catch. He’s fully invested in the run game. He’s been doing a great job.”