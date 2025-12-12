AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dolphins, Colts, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel was pleasantly surprised with how much of an impact DB Rasul Douglas has made this season.

I was very confident in his football play based on watching film,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “I had no idea how much of an impact he could make as a Year 1 player on the team, and I see him as right in there with our nucleus of guys as a driving force in how we’re motivated each and every day we come to work. I think he was one of the more vocal players in reestablishing the standard with which we wanted to operate after the Cleveland game. He’s a gigantically, impactful football player as a value-added team guy, I just didn’t have any idea about the personality. I’ve seen him make plays on the ball and plays in the run game that I think he’s playing some of his best ball that he’s played. I knew he was a ball player, I just didn’t know how much he could aid in the team that we’re trying to create.”

Colts

  • Colts QB Daniel Jones will have an interesting offseason coming up after tearing his Achilles. Jones could opt to return to Indianapolis on another one or two-year deal, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano has also heard league sources speculate about Jones heading back to Minnesota on a short-term deal to provide the team an insurance policy behind QB J.J. McCarthy, should he fail to live up to expectations next season.
  • However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is confident the injury won’t eliminate Jones’ chances of a long-term deal or returning to Indianapolis. After asking around, he also wouldn’t rule out the Colts still using the franchise tag as a last resort to ensure Jones doesn’t leave. 
  • However, he thinks both sides will be motivated to come up with something to give Jones some long-term security after his injury and to allow the Colts to keep a player they were thrilled with for half the season. 
  • Fowler adds his sense is the Colts will see how Jones’ rehab is progressing before making a call before March. He writes if the Colts think Jones can be a productive starter over the next three to four seasons, then they might not haggle over a market-rate deal now that will look solid in two years.

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said he’s been playing through a hip flexor strain and a contusion.

I’m great. I had some pinching in my hip, like around my hip flexor and [expletive],” Diggs said, via Patriots Wire. “And then in the game, I got kneed in my hip. So it was my hip flexor, and then I had like a contusion. So my [expletive] was [expletive] up for like a week, for real. I was still playing. …It’s pretty much gone away now, but I’ve got a week off to do a little bit more strength stuff.

  • The Patriots worked out LB Eugene Asante on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. 

