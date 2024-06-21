AFC Notes: Darnell Savage, Nico Collins, Caleb Farley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson believes DB Darnell Savage is on track to participate fully in the team’s training camp.

“He’s getting a lot stronger. Getting more reps with the defense. He’s showing a lot of good things out there, and just, he’s in a good position now,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “I think when he comes back for camp he’ll be ready to go.”

Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen said Savage is capable of playing both nickel, safety and even cornerback in a pinch.

“He’s aligning at nickel, at safety. In a pinch, he can run so we can put him in some man coverage situations. So, he’s a great guy to have,” Nielsen said. “Really happy that our front office, [Jaguars general manager] Trent [Baalke], and those guys, brought him in. The guy has been fantastic in terms of just being around [and] learning the system.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud considers WR Nico Collins to be a “generational talent” and is on the verge of a big season in 2024.

“[Collins is] a generational talent. He’s like our age’s Andre Johnson, in my opinion,” Stroud said, via NFL.com. “Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what’s to come for him.”

Stroud has a lot of confidence in his receiving core with Collins, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and John Metchie III.

“I think we have like five No. 1s, so that’s kind of cool to have. I’ve had that before in college and now I have it again. It’s going to be fun,” Stroud said. “Nico, he loves to see everybody else eat, too. His love for his brothers hasn’t changed. It’s a special feeling to see somebody who deserves to get paid and get what they deserve. I’m just really proud of him.”

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Farley credited CB Chidobe Awuzie for helping him mentally as he looks to get back on the field.

“Shoutout to Chidobe,” he said, via Titans Wire. “Because, man, he has been a guy that has helped me in some of my thinking. Kind of even raise me above and past and beyond and pushed me (past) some stuff that could be maybe mentally holding me back.”

The Titans are hiring Erin Psajdl Davis and Alex Rogers as football analysts, per ESPN’s Seth Walder.