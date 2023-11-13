AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Antonio Pierce, Patrick Surtain, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers checked on the availability of Broncos CB Patrick Surtain at the trade deadline before eventually making a deal with the Commanders for DE Chase Young.

Chargers

Chargers LB Joey Bosa was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback last week.

Raiders

There were times earlier this season that the Raiders struggled to get the ball to WR Davante Adams. He’s had two games with five or fewer targets and four with four or fewer catches. But interim HC Antonio Pierce has made it a point to change that. Adams saw 13 targets in the Sunday night win against the Jets.

“The first couple plays were right to him. Get the ball in his hands, get him going. When you’ve got one of the best receivers in the game, I’m not stupid. I know who to get the ball to,” Pierce said via Pro Football Talk.

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness in the team’s previous game.