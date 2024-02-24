AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Adam Jahns of The Athletic names the Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, and Steelers as teams to keep an eye on as potential trade options for Bears QB Justin Fields .

. However, Jahns doesn’t expect Denver to give up a lot of draft capital in exchange for Fields, given he’s had ball-security issues similar to Russell Wilson last season.

last season. If the Broncos make a move for a quarterback, Jahns believes they would be more likely to acquire a rookie.

Chargers

Chargers’ new OC Greg Roman said they want to establish a successful rushing attack to support QB Justin Herbert.

“Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?” Roman said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “We don’t know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that’s kind of the vision.”

Roman reiterated how a strong running offense can take over games.

“I think in this league, you can really, really help dictate the defenses if you have a strong running attack,” Roman said. “If you really talk to most defensive coordinators in this league and got ’em off to the side when they’re playing a really good running team, they’re sweating a little bit. They’re sleeping a little less that week.”

Roman mentioned their system will look different than what he ran with Lamar Jackson as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2022 and Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers from 2011-2014.

“It’s going to be a little different,” Roman said. “I think you’re going to see probably a multiple running game. You’ll probably see the use of motions and shifting, and then you’ll see a pretty diverse passing game. Right now, everybody’s got a blank slate of who we can be or what we can do. Could be anything right now, our principles and whatnot of what we do offensively won’t change, but how they come to life on the field will.”

Raiders

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the possibility of the Jets trading for Raiders WR Davante Adams “seems to be real, even imminent.”

“seems to be real, even imminent.” However, Pauline also reports Las Vegas remains uninterested in dealing Adams away and the receiver is highly valued throughout the organization.

In the end, Pauline points out New York wouldn’t have the capital to acquire Adams in a trade. Pauline’s sources outside of the Jets and Raiders indicate Las Vegas would likely demand first-round picks in 2024 and 2025.