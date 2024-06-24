AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Khalil Mack, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has reported to mandatory minicamp but his main priority remains getting a new extension. Sutton talked about wanting to find a resolution because of his desire to be in Denver for the rest of his career.

“The point had been made already,” Sutton said, via Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the Associated Press. “I’m hoping that we’re able to find a solution … because this is where I want to be, and I’m just hoping that it’s mutual.”

“We’ll see what happens. We’ve got a month for things to get situated. Hopefully things get situated because you know … this is where I want to be. This is home. This is where I want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is the place where I want to be in the Broncos’ Ring of Honor.”

Chargers

Chargers veteran OLB Khalil Mack told new HC Jim Harbaugh that he wants to win a Super Bowl.

“Coach, I’m signing back here to win,” Mack said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I’m not coming on to play competitive football. I want to play meaningful football at the end of the year.”

Mack said Harbaugh gave him an honest response and was realistic with his expectations.

“He’s like a simple dude. He’s not going to tell you what you want to hear. He kind of just kept it real and told me, ‘Well, if we’ve got this many guys on each side, we can win.’ And he’s like, ‘We have this number now, and we can work on building some certain guys up or bringing certain guys in.’”

Mack thinks Los Angeles has the potential to win a Super Bowl.

“I know these guys, man,” Mack said. “They got what it takes in this locker room, starting with the quarterback. And then you got my guys on defense. It’s just a lot of different intangibles that you look for when you want to have a running mate and teammates. So just understanding these guys and knowing their capabilities. You could say potential. I don’t like that word. But just the dedication and the hard work. That hard-working part, this team has it.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams told reporters not to be overly critical of their quarterbacks’ mistakes in the early days of their offseason program given mistakes happen in practice.

“What is that called out there that we just did?” Adams said, via RaidersWire. “That’s it, right? This is the opportunity to get all that stuff ironed out. There’s going to be a lot of mistakes. There’s going to be mistakes made during the season, but this time of the year gives us the opportunity to get ahead of it and learn the system.”

Adams added people must keep “realistic expectations” of their quarterbacks right now.

“You got to have realistic expectations at this point, but always keep your standard where it’s supposed to be,” Adams said.