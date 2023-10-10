AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Sean Payton, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton preached patience when establishing the run and blamed himself for not sticking to it: “I would like us to be better running the ball yesterday and a good part of that falls on me. Looking at tape, we had some good runs, Russell did a good job in first half with off-schedule keeps and throws. We are going to have be more patient and better at running the football.” (Troy Renck)

Payton added that he wants the team to do better against the run: "Our gap integrity has been poor in all three games. We got wide yesterday in the big run. That was the first topic this morning. It's going to be tough to win games if we can't stop the run and get it cleaned it up." (Renck)

Raiders

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers said WR Davante Adams sets an example in the team’s receiver room and is someone everyone strives to be.

“He’d go out there, run hard, take hits, get back up, make the exciting play, make the basic play, the routine fundamental play,” Meyers said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I mean, he’s just a well-rounded receiver. He really can do it all. And the want to. He wants to do it all. He wants to be out there every play. He’s inspirational, man. We’re just chasing him. He has every right to be a diva, he definitely could be. But that’s not him, man. He’s a hard-working, head-to-the-ground, go-make-my-plays type of guy. So, respect to him.”

Adams has made it clear that he wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

“What’s most important to me is going to the Super Bowl. I’ve been to four NFC championship games in Green Bay in eight years,” Adams said. “So, I’ve won a lot of games in the regular season. I’ve got a lot of stats. What I haven’t done is check that box of winning the Super Bowl. I’m trying to create something special here. I can only do so much on my individual end. you don’t fluke into the Super Bowl; you do it a certain way to win the Super Bowl.”

Adams also credited QB Jimmy Garoppolo and said he’s an easy player to work with.

“Jimmy’s an easy guy to work with because he’s one of the best that I’ve been around at any position, let alone quarterback, of taking accountability,” Adams said. “Not taking anything away from Derek and Aaron, but Jimmy does a good job of not coming in acting like he knows everything. He’s open to suggestions and me talking through ways that I’ve done in the past.”

Adams said he will re-evaluate his future in the offseason.

“Some things are going to work out better in the offseason, whether it’s free agents or if it’s draft picks,” Adams explained.

Raiders WR Davante Adams says it was a good feeling beating his old team on Monday Night Football.

“It was good,” Adams said, via ESPN. “I wish I could have been able to send them off with a few more plays made, but at the end of the day, we beat them. Now nobody can make up this crazy narrative and talk about how I shouldn’t have left and all of this stuff that was getting ready to come if we didn’t win. So, glad to get that win over them today. We just want to beat everybody.”

“Not great, but it’s good enough to get through it,” Adams added when asked about his shoulder injury. “It’s better than a week ago. I’m going to be playing. But, I mean, it’s got to take time to heal, but I’ll be out there.” Raiders LB Maxx Crosby had a strong performance against Green Bay but wants to improve on his performance, as he feels he can be the best pass rusher in the NFL.

“More is required,” Crosby said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I want to be the best in the league, and next week I have to be even better.”