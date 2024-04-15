AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Mike McGlinchey, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey commented on the team having a relatively quiet offseason: “We like it that way. It’s all part of a plan, right? Sean and George have a great plan in place for the future of our team for what they believe is how to build the team the right way. I believe in the guys that brought me here and I believe in what they’re going to do for our football team. And I’m excited to see what we’ve got. We’ve talked about how it’s not about winning the offseason. Sean isn’t worried about making popular splash moves. That’s just not how he rolls. I appreciate that. I think the patience and the quiet nature in which they operate during these times I enjoy because I think it’s a good thing to play your cards close to your vest.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

After losing WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen due to salary cap restraints, the Chargers are in desperate need of reinforcements for QB Justin Herbert. Los Angeles pass game coordinator Marcus Brady touched on their thoughts on the room.

“Right now, we have a small group, as it is [laughter]. They know that, we know that,” Brady said, via Alex Insdorf of the Chargers Wire. “It’s still early right now. Obviously, we have the Draft coming up. We’ll see where that goes. Then, talking to [General Manager] Joe [Hortiz] and Jim [Harbaugh], obviously, we know that we have to fill the room. We’ll get to that point when the time’s right.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams on the rumors that he would be leaving Las Vegas: “If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now. This is where I want to be.” (Tashan Reed)

on the rumors that he would be leaving Las Vegas: “If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now. This is where I want to be.” (Tashan Reed) According to Aaron Wilson, Arkansas S Alfahiym Walcott had a virtual meeting with the Raiders.