AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Quentin Johnston, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers first-round WR Quentin Johnston showcased the good and the bad of where he is as an NFL player in his first preseason game. He had two drops, which has been a theme for him in his first training camp and was a weakness on his scouting report. But his rare size and athleticism was on display on a red zone touchdown where he easily shook the defender.

“To get that matchup in the slot, I think that you’ve seen that throughout camp he can make that guy miss, he can create that separation,” Chargers HC Brandon Staley said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “He’s got back-line target zone that we can really feature down there. So I thought it was, obviously, a memorable first game for him. There’s going to be a lot of improve on. But I think you see the ability, for sure.”

Popper notes Chargers UDFA RB Elijah Dotson made a compelling case for a roster spot ahead of RB Larry Rountree by decisively outperforming him in the first preseason game.

made a compelling case for a roster spot ahead of RB by decisively outperforming him in the first preseason game. Popper was impressed by former UDFA QB Easton Stick‘s improvement and thinks he’s solidifying his spot as the team’s backup quarterback.

Chiefs

A lot of coaches wouldn’t want to risk Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seeing any preseason action at this point to avoid the risk of injury. But HC Andy Reid plans to play Mahomes for a little bit in the preseason opener against the Saints in part because his quarterback requested it.

“It’s just getting that first hit; you want to get hit where it’s not too hard,” Mahomes said via USA Today’s Ed Easton. “But you can feel it. I mean, you go through a long offseason of working through the pocket, and no one of the guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you. And so it’s just different when you get in the game, and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that.

“I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go, we’re doing the right things. And Coach Reid allows me to do that, allows me to get in there, and add in the new tackles would be good to get a feel for them as well. I mean, they’ve done great in training camp so far. And I’m excited for them to get that opportunity to go out in a real game.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels believes WR Davante Adams escaped a serious injury.

“I haven’t seen anything. I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said, via PFT. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play — totally clean on both sides.”