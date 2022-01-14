AFC Notes: David Culley, Nick Caserio, Deshaun Watson, Titans

David Culley

Former Texans HC David Culley continued to embrace his firing after one season, in which he produced a 4-13 record.

“I’m disappointed, but it’s part of the business,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. “I understand and I move on. . . . I enjoyed every minute of it. Learned a lot, a lot of things in that coaching manual I had to go through that weren’t in there, but that’s okay. Always something new happening that was a learning experience for me, but for the most part I just kind of used all the experience that I’ve got working with all the different head coaches, all the situations they’ve been through. You’re judged every year. Basically, you’re judged on wins and losses, and if you judge it on wins and losses I’m not happy with four wins at all. I expected to get more than four wins and felt like we should have got more than four wins. This is a bottom-line business, and I wasn’t happy with the number of wins we got.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio was part of team practices and was communicating with former HC David Culley via headset on gameday to advise him on game management. Unclear if that changes with the new head coach. (Aaron Reiss)

Culley and the team discussed changes to the offensive staff which would’ve laid out an avenue for Culley to remain in Houston, but he was loyal to his current staff and didn’t want to make any changes. (Jeremy Fowler)

The Texans owe Culley $17 million over the next three seasons. Culley has made roughly $22 million for one season as the team’s head coach. (Tom Pelissero)

Caserio noted philosophical differences over the long-term direction and vision for the program moving forward, which led to the team firing Culley and OC Tim Kelly . (Pelissero)

Texans GM Nick Caserio commented on being on the headset during the team's games: "I can't undo the fact that I was in a press box for 18 of my 20 years in New England in various roles, and I'm proud of that. My job, I just want to help, I want to serve, I want to provide a sounding board for the head coach." (Albert Breer)

Caserio let the media know what he thought of the rookie season from QB Davis Mills: "When you look at some of the rookie quarterbacks, you could say he was one of the best. He has a long way to go and he would even tell you that." (Aaron Wilson)

Caserio relayed the reaction of owner Cal McNair to the firing of former HC David Culley: "My goal is to do right by their family and this organization. You have to have honest conversations. They believe in me." (Wilson)

Caserio on firing Culley: "It was a difficult decision, one of the hardest decisions I've made in my life. The McNairs have instilled in me the authority to do what's best for this organization." (Wilson)

Caserio said that the organization was “in a rough spot” when Culley took over, adding that he has “respect and admiration” for what he did during the challenging year. (Wilson)

Caserio noted that some coaches currently under contract may not be back next season, but would not say if the new coach would have a say over his staff. (Wilson)

Caserio would also not make a commitment to retaining DC Lovie Smith, adding that he thought Smith did a good job this season. (Wilson)

Deshaun Watson

SI’s Albert Breer doesn’t expect Texans QB Deshaun Watson to change his stance on requesting a trade. Watson never had an issue with former HC David Culley, and instead has an issue with ownership.

Caserio said there are no new updates at this point in the cases involving QB Deshaun Watson: "I don't think there's any more clarity today than there was previously." (Mark Berman)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was asked on Wednesday about getting back into a groove but said that he never actually got out of it and has felt good all season.

“Contrary to popular belief, I feel like I never lost it. I felt good all season and I think we’ve done some good things here the last few weeks to catch our stride a little bit,” Tannehill said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Excited about the momentum we’ve kind of gained over the past few weeks. Hopefully, we can build on it as we move forward.”

Titans worked out TE Nikola Kalinic. (Doug Kyed)