AFC Notes: David Njoku, Jalen Ramsey, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he won’t make changes to the defensive coaching staff and has the utmost trust in DC Al Golden.

“Working like crazy,” Taylor said, via PFT. “He’s a great football coach. He’s doing everything he can to uncover every single stone to make us play better. I think we’re all sick for the way these games have gone, him probably as much as anybody else on this planet. I trust in him, I trust in the staff.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says other teams that talked to the Bengals got the sense they would have traded DE Trey Hendrickson for a second-round pick, but ultimately they stood pat. Fowler adds the Cowboys inquired but thought the asking price was too rich.

Browns

Browns TE David Njoku told reporters how happy he is to have not been traded, adding that he was terrified until the deadline passed. (Petrak)

Njoku also said he never wants to leave Cleveland and is hoping for a contract extension with the team.

Steelers

Jalen Ramsey featured at safety in the Steelers’ Week 9 win over the Colts. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said Ramsey will continue in the role, and his “positional flexibility” is an asset to their defense.

“Jalen will continue to work exclusively at safety,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We value his play, his positional flexibility. It’s an asset to us. It gives a lot of people things to work on, but certainly under the circumstances that we’re under right now, we deemed that appropriate as we did last week in terms of nailing him down there.”

Tomlin praised Ramsey’s instincts and his football IQ.

“It’s just his relationship with the game,” Tomlin said. “He’s got really good instincts; he’s got really good passion for the game. He studies the game, and I think those are some things that really enable him to play back there, and that’s such a major component of that position.”

When asked if the Steelers will consider making additions to the safety spot, Tomlin responded that it depends on their player availability going forward.

“It really depends on player availability,” Tomlin said. “It’s certainly an asset of [Ramsey’s]. It is something that he’s open to doing. It’s something that he’s capable of, but as I mentioned when I was talking about Derwin James, those things don’t happen in a vacuum. They involve others and others’ movement as well, and so we’ll make those decisions based on what’s available to us.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos, Giants, and Steelers were among the teams that inquired about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle , but Miami’s asking price of a first-round pick and possibly more was too steep.

, but Miami’s asking price of a first-round pick and possibly more was too steep. Per the wire, the Steelers worked out DB Daequan Hardy.