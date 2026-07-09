AFC Notes: Davis Webb, Tuli Tuipulotu, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Davis Webb is entering his first year as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and is set to call plays. Denver HC Sean Payton said he tracked down a box score from his first time calling plays as the Giants’ quarterbacks coach in a preseason game from 1999, and challenged Webb to see what changes he’d make.

“I had thrown (together) a couple call sheets — or basically stat sheets — from my first time and highlighted a few things (for Webb),” Payton said, via Nick Kosmider and Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I said, ‘See if you can beat this.’ And he did.”

Payton recalled being the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach and playcaller under Bill Parcells from 2003 to 2005, saying Parcells would always check him on the flow of the game.

“Bill used to say that all the time, ‘Are you paying attention to how the game’s being played?’” Payton said.

Payton is sure there will be times he’ll give input to Webb, but has the utmost confidence in the first-time offensive coordinator.

“I’m sure there are going to be times where I say, ‘This is what I want to run,’” Payton said. “But there’s trust there. There’s trust with his ability and trust in our relationship.”

Chargers

Chargers EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu is entering the final year of his contract. Kris Rhim of ESPN writes that Tuipulotu is due for a payday and he is the “biggest remaining domino” for GM Joe Hortiz.

is entering the final year of his contract. Kris Rhim of ESPN writes that Tuipulotu is due for a payday and he is the “biggest remaining domino” for GM Although Tupulotu is unsure of the timeline for his next contract, he doesn’t intend on holding: “Man, I don’t know. I’m going to be here. I’m going to be with the team.” (Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders first-round QB Fernando Mendoza said that there are a lot of similarities between Raiders HC Klint Kubiak and Indiana HC Curt Cignetti.

“I think the example of, you know, in practice you’ll have a good play,” Mendoza said, via Around The NFL. “For example, you make a big completion, and you’re looking forward to seeing it on film, and then both of those guys would be like, ‘Come on, really? You took an extra hitch,’ or ‘Come on, instead of five yards you were at four and a half.’ And you’re like, ‘What? I literally took the perfect footwork, perfect read, perfect throw, awesome explosive play.’ And you’re like, ‘Bro, you got to give me a break, what’s this guy talking about?’ Then you see, especially with Cignetti, having spent a whole season with him, like when he’s riding me on all these things in fall camp, I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ and then the season you see it show up. And it’s like OK, that pass was completed by this much because I was at the right depth or because I didn’t take the extra hitch.“