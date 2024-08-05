AFC Notes: Davon Godchaux, Breece Hall, Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips had a strong 2023 season before he tore his ACL after eight games. Phillips has blown away Miami DC Anthony Weaver and Weaver is ready to work with him in games.

“I’ve learned that he is an absolute freak,” Weaver said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “He is a specimen of a human being. He is a phenomenal person and he is chomping at the bit to get out there on the field and play with his guys. So super excited.”

“Mike [McDaniel] showed a clip today just how fast he was running in his rehab program so let’s just say we got excited seeing those numbers. … Faster than I’ve ever seen a dude that big run, let’s just say that.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall failed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards last season despite being one of the more prolific backs in the league. Hall affirmed his goal of reaching that milestone this year and mentioned his difference in health.

“I’m going to, for sure, have 1,000 yards this year, so that isn’t even anything that’s in the back of my mind,” Hall said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

“It’s just different. Last year, you were dealing with being sore all the time, stuff like that. Now my knee doesn’t bother me at all. It just feels back to normal, so, yeah, it will probably be better.”

Patriots

Patriots DT Davon Godchaux feels like he is one of the best run-stuffing interior linemen in the NFL and was hoping to be paid accordingly, seeking a new deal to be negotiated between New England and his agent Drew Rosenhaus. He finally got the contract he was looking for on Wednesday, signing a two-year, $21 million extension.

“It’s frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money. I consider myself one of the dominant run players in the league,” Godchaux said prior to the extension, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I just want some respect. . . . The run-player market has gone up too, not just the pass-rush market. I have no doubt the Patriots and [Godchaux’s agent Drew Rosenhaus] will get a deal done. If not, it’s a business. I’m not going to be sad and angry. Still love them but I just have to do what’s best for me.”