AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone and DT Nash Hutmacher will have a private workout for the Bills. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas DE Barryn Sorrell had a private workout with the Bills after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Pittsburgh LB Brandon George met with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
- Ole Miss CB Trey Amos had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Mike Garafolo)
- Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Justin Siejak)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bills. (Jordan Schultz)
- LSU DE Bradyn Swinson took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel called QB Zach Wilson “a phenomenal talent with a need for time to develop.” (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins LB Willie Gay‘s one-year, $1,337,500 contract includes a $167,500 signing bonus, and $1,030,000 of his $1,170,000 base salary is guaranteed, per OverTheCap.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins will host Rice S Gabe Taylor to their local prospect day on April 11.
- Texas QB Quinn Ewers was set to meet with the Dolphins after his pro day. (John Hendrix)
- Miami DE Tyler Baron had a dinner meeting scheduled with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas State G Nash Jones met with the Dolphins at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner met with the Dolphins at length before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers will work out with the Dolphins before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Rutgers DT Kyonte Hamilton took an official 30 visit with the Dolphins (Justin Melo)
- Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. took a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
- Texas DT Alfred Collins took a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team would play WR/CB Travis Hunter at both positions if he excelled at one first: “I think to improve, there has to be a primary focus. Just to be able to get some of the details that are required in this league.” (Andrew Callahan)
- Vrabel on tackle prospects Will Campbell and Armand Membou: “I think they’re great young talented players that have great film. Will’s got a lot of snaps at left tackle. Membou’s played right, but there are a lot of guys that have played right and left and switch.” (Alex Barth)
- Vrabel said the team views Campbell as a tackle: “I think you have to. I don’t understand how you could watch him play in the SEC…against guys who are going to get drafted. I don’t think you have to project it, you can just watch.”
- At running back, Vrabel says he believes the team would like to add one during the draft, but also complimented Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as a “good one-two punch.” (Doug Kyed)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel plans to take an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Texas State QB Jordan McCloud met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo and C Drew Kendall met with the Patriots before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Connecticut OL Chase Lundt met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish has an official 30 visit set up with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams visited the Patriots this week and has at least five more team visits scheduled in the coming weeks, with the potential for more. (Jordan Schultz)
- Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite II had a private workout with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)
- UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas C Jake Majors met with the Patriots in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer said he had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a visit with the Patriots. (Justin Spears)
- Penn State DE Abdul Carter said at his pro day that he had an upcoming 30 visit with the Patriots. (Zac Jackson)
