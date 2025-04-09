AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Draft Visits, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bills

Dolphins

Patriots

  • Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team would play WR/CB Travis Hunter at both positions if he excelled at one first: “I think to improve, there has to be a primary focus. Just to be able to get some of the details that are required in this league.” (Andrew Callahan)
  • Vrabel on tackle prospects Will Campbell and Armand Membou: “I think they’re great young talented players that have great film. Will’s got a lot of snaps at left tackle. Membou’s played right, but there are a lot of guys that have played right and left and switch.” (Alex Barth)
  • Vrabel said the team views Campbell as a tackle: “I think you have to. I don’t understand how you could watch him play in the SEC…against guys who are going to get drafted. I don’t think you have to project it, you can just watch.”
  • At running back, Vrabel says he believes the team would like to add one during the draft, but also complimented Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as a “good one-two punch.” (Doug Kyed)
  • Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel plans to take an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
  • Texas State QB Jordan McCloud met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo and C Drew Kendall met with the Patriots before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • Connecticut OL Chase Lundt met with the Patriots at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
  • Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish has an official 30 visit set up with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
  • Washington State WR Kyle Williams visited the Patriots this week and has at least five more team visits scheduled in the coming weeks, with the potential for more. (Jordan Schultz)
  • Maryland LB Ruben Hyppolite II had a private workout with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)
  • UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
  • Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Texas C Jake Majors met with the Patriots in person around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • Florida State DT Joshua Farmer said he had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
  • Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a visit with the Patriots. (Justin Spears)
  • Penn State DE Abdul Carter said at his pro day that he had an upcoming 30 visit with the Patriots. (Zac Jackson)
     

