AFC Notes: Dawand Jones, Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Browns, Steelers

Browns
- Browns OC Alex Van Pelt believes rookie OT Dawand Jones is ready to take the next step: “I think he’s ready for the challenge. I’ve seen nothing but good things from him.” (Scott Petrak)
- The Browns worked out several players on Friday including Tyler Coyle, Erik Harris, E.J. Jenkins, Caleb Johnson, Noah Togiai, and Jake Tonges. (Aaron Wilson)
Steelers
Steelers OC Matt Canada is confident the team won’t look anemic on offense again.
“We have no concern that’s gonna continue,” Canada said, via Steelers Wire.
Steelers
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said they will take a “committee” approach to the receiver position following WR Diontae Johnson‘s hamstring injury.
“I think it’s by committee,” Pickett said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, you know Diontae is a really good player, does so many good things for us, and was really kind of trending in the right way. I thought we had a great offseason and were doing great things in the game. [E]veryone’s got to step up and pick it up. It can’t just be one guy. But you know, I had a ton of reps with everybody. So, I’m confident they’ll go out there and execute.”
Pickett praised WR Calvin Austin after recording six receptions for 37 yards in Week 1.
“He does a great job,” Pickett said. “He worked so hard, always where I needed him to be, so I think that’s why we have success working together and I’m excited to get back out there on Monday and continue that success.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!