AFC Notes: Dawand Jones, Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada is confident the team won’t look anemic on offense again.

“We have no concern that’s gonna continue,” Canada said, via Steelers Wire.

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said they will take a “committee” approach to the receiver position following WR Diontae Johnson‘s hamstring injury.

“I think it’s by committee,” Pickett said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, you know Diontae is a really good player, does so many good things for us, and was really kind of trending in the right way. I thought we had a great offseason and were doing great things in the game. [E]veryone’s got to step up and pick it up. It can’t just be one guy. But you know, I had a ton of reps with everybody. So, I’m confident they’ll go out there and execute.”

Pickett praised WR Calvin Austin after recording six receptions for 37 yards in Week 1.

“He does a great job,” Pickett said. “He worked so hard, always where I needed him to be, so I think that’s why we have success working together and I’m excited to get back out there on Monday and continue that success.”