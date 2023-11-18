AFC Notes: Dawuane Smoot, Ryan Tannehill, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot is still attempting to return to form from an Achilles tear that ended his 2022 season and cost him both training camp and the preseason.

“I’ve seen in the last two weeks, my get-off has gotten a lot better,” Smoot said, via JagsWire.com. “My quickness is getting better, my pressures are getting better. It’s week to week. I would definitely say it was hard getting back and coming into it without [training] camp, without practice, and just thrown out there, it was a little tough. I’m now, what, four weeks in? That’s like the end of camp. I’m just about where I’d be at the beginning of the season.”

Texans

The Texans re-signed WR Jared Wayne to the practice squad, via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said they’ve ruled out CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) from Week 11, per Turron Davenport.

said they’ve ruled out CB (thumb) from Week 11, per Turron Davenport. Ryan Tannehill shot down a report that he requested to be released, confirming he’s never asked to be cut, per Terry McCormick.