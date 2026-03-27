AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Bengals’ Draft Visits, Ravens, Bengals’ Free Agency

Bengals

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer spoke to league sources around the NFL about where the Bengals got things right and wrong in free agency:

Although Cincinnati has yet to open extension talks with CBs DJ Turner and Dax Hill, Conway writes that both are viewed as “high priority players” and the organization wants to keep them around. Conway points out that negotiations typically heat up closer to training camp.

and Conway writes that both are viewed as “high priority players” and the organization wants to keep them around. Conway points out that negotiations typically heat up closer to training camp. Regarding DE Boye Mafe, Cobway mentions that Mafe was their No. 1 target at defensive end.

Cobway mentions that Mafe was their No. 1 target at defensive end. As for signing DT Jonathan Allen, Conway reports that the Bengals were also in on DT John Franklin-Myers , but were never going to be able to afford him. With Franklin-Myers out of reach, they became focused on landing Allen.

Conway reports that the Bengals were also in on DT , but were never going to be able to afford him. With Franklin-Myers out of reach, they became focused on landing Allen. According to Conway, Cincinnati will rely on TJ Slaton and B.J. Hill as its run-stopping defensive tackles, while Allen provides an interior pass rusher.

and as its run-stopping defensive tackles, while Allen provides an interior pass rusher. Conway reports that the Bengals are well aware they need to improve their cornerbacks group and are expected to take one during the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As for Cincinnati bringing in a linebacker, Conway writes that the desire to add one was offset by signing Allen, Mafe, and S Bryan Cook.

Bengals

Ravens

Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins remains a free agent after concluding a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens. During an interview with ButtaIMB, Hopkins said he wouldn’t mind another $5 million contract.

“I think we were at five [million] last year… I ain’t mad at that. I’d like the same thing,” Hopkins said.