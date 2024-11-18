AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Denver nearly came into Arrowhead Stadium and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 10 in a heartbreaking loss. Despite the outcome, Denver HC Sean Payton spoke on their optimism surrounding QB Bo Nix after putting them in a position to win, which they were able to do in Week 11 against the Falcons.

“There are these steps,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “They’ll be some more adversity, but there is a poise with him. I think his teammates in the huddle talk about it. The third-down play was significant because right at that moment, then we controlled everything. The clock [and] the game.”

“We continue to look at the things that he does well and try to feature those things as he progresses into some of the things that he’s going to need to do. Yeah, we’re really encouraged.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid had high praise of recently acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins, saying he fits perfectly into their system.

“He’s always been a great player, and this offense gives him opportunities — his style of player and the quarterback trusts him,” Reid said, via PFT. “And then, what he is, is what you saw on Sunday with the one catch on the crossing route — where [he’s] dirty tough, lands on the football, was able to get up, shows no sign of weakness on that, and wants to get back in and go. And that’s been him. Tough catch, contested ball, lands on it hard, and gets back in and plays and wants more.”

Reid added that Hopkins is proficient in contested catches.

“Well he’s great with the contested balls, that’s what he’s great with,” Reid said. “So, if you get it in — he has long arms and big hands and if you get it in that radius, you’re pretty sure he’s going to get that son of a gun. We’ve had good receivers here and we have good receivers here. But that’s his strength right there.”

Raiders

Raiders interim OC Scott Turner is taking over the offense after they fired former OC Luke Getsy. Turner emphasized his desire to run the ball and communicate to make life easier for themselves.

“We’ve had some issues, obviously. We know we’re not doing a great job right now of running the football,” Turner said, via Josh Helmer of the Raiders Wire. “Trying to just make sure that the communication is great up front, so number one, we know who we’re getting to. Coach [Joe] Philbin, he’s going to do a great job, even in practice yesterday.”

“And then we got to get first downs, like you got to get first downs, whether it’s in the run or pass, to give yourself more attempts to run the football, because that’s where we’re lacking too. We’re lacking at attempts. We haven’t had great efficiency, but we’re also low at attempts as well.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce on the dynamic between interim OC Scott Turner and senior advisor Norv Turner : “They know each other. I think more importantly, Scott listens to Norv and that’s going to be good for the Raiders.” (Paul Gutierrez)

on the dynamic between interim OC and senior advisor : “They know each other. I think more importantly, Scott listens to Norv and that’s going to be good for the Raiders.” (Paul Gutierrez) Per Field Yates, Raiders TE Brock Bowers had the most catches by a tight end in NFL history on Sunday against the Dolphins with 13.