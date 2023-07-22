AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round OT Anton Harrison said he’s been receiving guidance from fellow offensive linemen like G Brandon Scherff, OT Cam Robinson, OT Walker Little and OL Josh Wells.

“It’s been smoother than I expected,” Harrison said, via 1010XL. “Having the veterans here helping me out — Brandon [Scherff], Cam [Robinson], Walker [Walker Little], all the guys, Josh Wells — all of them helping me out, taking me under their wing. Coming out here every day trying to get better day by day. Every time I have a question I go to them. We talk outside the facility. Easy brotherhood. I came in and they took me in and we’re like a family already.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is encouraged by the progress rookie QB C.J. Stroud has made already and believes that he’s gotten a strong grasp of the team’s offense already.

“C.J. is progressing well,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Each day, he continues to get better, continues to get more comfortable with the verbiage of the offense and his command of the huddle. I thought this week he has been really good; coming off of a long weekend, it was very eye-opening how on it he was. From the first day, we got back until today, he did an awesome job in our situational periods, So, he is definitely progressing in the right direction, and the sky is the limit for him.”

Texans DC Matt Burke said the team implemented a new coverage that Stroud had not yet seen and he didn’t put the ball where he wanted. Stroud pulled Burke aside and the two talked about what he saw and discussed the coverage the defense was in.

“We did a two-minute drive at the end of practice sometime last week, and he threw into kind of a coverage we hadn’t shown,” Burke said. “It was the first day we put the coverage in, and he threw in, and kind of probably was a throw he probably wanted back, I’ll just say it that way. The first thing he did when I was walking off the field was he grabbed me and said literally, ‘Coach Burke.’ And he spent about 10 minutes walking in off the field asking me about the coverage and just sort of what he saw and how we kind of set it up and talked through that. I think, just again, his deliberateness and intent to try to get better, and he’s literally grabbing everybody he can on the field. So, he’s been very sort of intentional about learning and just learning defense, too, like what did you call there, what was that coverage, or what did you do here. I respect that from him.”

Texans DB Jalen Pitre said Stroud has already earned the respect of some of the veterans on the team and has made it apparent that he wants to continue to get better.

“Every day, he’s looking for something to get better at,” Pitre said. “Today, after OTAs, he came up to the DBs asking different things we’re seeing and different ways he can get better. It’s a real professional in C.J., and you could see why he was drafted so high because he really cares about the game of football.”

Titans

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins explained why he chose to sign with Tennessee.

“The team is just amazing all around. Great guys, great coach, great staff,” Hopkins said, via Paul Kuharksy.

Hopkins was also excited to reunite with OC Tim Kelly and said that his presence influenced his decision.

“A lot. Great guy. Write that. Pretty boy Kelly. That’s his new name.“