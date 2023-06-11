AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Rodgers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen refused to comment on CB Isaiah Rodgers‘ ongoing investigation for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Steichen, via Mike Chappell. “Again, I’m going to keep those things internal.”

Colts LB E.J. Speed said the visit from Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center convinced him not to gamble.

“What I got from those sessions was: ‘Don’t gamble,’’’ Speed said. “That’s all I got. They made it apparent . . . what you’re allowed to do and what you shouldn’t. It’s a hard topic to speak on right now because how sensitive it is around the league. Right now, I would just encourage anybody: Just don’t gamble. It’s not worth it.”

Jaguars The Jaguars are one of a number of teams who could use some additional veteran depth at edge rusher but HC Doug Pederson said they’re not pressed to make a move right away, even after the Bills signed arguably the top available player in veteran Leonard Floyd. “He’s a good player and guys are gonna get scooped up, but, listen, you can’t just jump in the first thing that’s there,” Pederson said via 1010XL’s Mia O’Brien. “Obviously, somebody has to fit your roster and fit your structure financially. There’s going to be guys probably going into training camp, there’s going to be guys coming out of training camp that we’ll take a look at but those are all things for conversations down the road.”

Pederson when asked about WR DeAndre Hopkins: “At this time it’s not a reality for us to bring someone in. It’s hard to add someone of his caliber when you already have a wide receiver room like ours.” (John Shipley)

Titans

When asked about the Titans potentially signing DeAndre Hopkins, WR Treylon Burks responded he would like to play alongside him but it’s not his decision in the end.

“That’s something that I can’t control,” Burks said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s an awesome player, great player. Would be fun to play with him. So if we ended up getting him, we get him. If we don’t, we don’t. No offense to him. He’s a great player. But I like playing with who we have here, so.”

Burks thinks he could learn a lot from Hopkins.

“A hundred percent,” Burks said. “He would be a great mentor. You know, I’ve watched D-Hop since I was younger. One of my favorite players. He carries himself the right way. And his game on the field speaks for itself.”