AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Jake Browning, Browns, Bengals, Ravens

Browns

Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that Browns rookie WR Isaiah Bond could be someone to watch as he gets up to speed, given the team has a plan to get him involved as the season progresses.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski didn’t commit to first-round RB Quinshon Judkins being the lead back: “Want to continue to bring him along from a conditioning standpoint and understanding the nuances of the scheme.” (Tony Grossi)

didn’t commit to first-round RB being the lead back: “Want to continue to bring him along from a conditioning standpoint and understanding the nuances of the scheme.” (Tony Grossi) Browns OC Tommy Rees spoke on LT Dawand Jones: “I think there’s been some growth. Dawand’s still a young player in this league. So us pushing him fundamentally to gain that trust, that consistency, is something we want to keep doing.” (Tony Grossi)

Bengals

Jake Browning is set to start for the Bengals following Joe Burrow‘s turf toe injury. Browning reflected on the last time he filled in as a starter for Burrow in 2023, saying that he has a deeper understanding of how to prepare.

“Last time I got thrown in, it had been a while since I’d played,” Browning said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It was my first real football game in like four and a half years. And so I had to adjust to playing real football. You can play in as many preseason games as you want, it’s not the same. And so it was more of, ‘Let’s figure this out as we go.’ And I think now, I know things that I like and how I want to prepare and have that experience to draw back from.”

Cincinnati ranks among the lowest teams in the league in attempting runs in formations under center. Bengals TE Drew Sample thinks there’s a misconception about running out of the shotgun.

“There’s somewhat of a misconception, in my opinion, of the effectiveness of under center versus gun,” Sample said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, more than people think, as far as getting under center and run wide zone. That sounds great, but against certain defenses, that might not be great. Versus certain fronts, it might not be great. What we are trying to marry up, the run and pass, it might not be great. That might not put your players in the best situation. There’s a lot more that goes into it, in my opinion, than just saying, yeah, teams that run the ball under center run the ball better than gun-run teams.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they are looking for different ways to improve their rushing attack.

“We just want to continue to find ways to win and put points on the board,” Taylor said. “Whatever that looks like. You’d love to have the balance. I’d love to rush for 200 yards when it’s available. We’re just going to keep doing the things we have to do to move the ball down the field and help the team win.”

Ravens

Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins is having a career resurgence in Baltimore.

“It’s funny, I was watching the tape this morning very early, and I just thought that the young corner was covering DeAndre as well as he could,” HC John Harbaugh said, via Around The NFL. “He couldn’t cover him any better, and yet, Lamar (Jackson) puts the ball in a great spot, and DeAndre makes a great catch. Why is he as good as he is? That’s a question for the Lord. He gave him that talent, and he’s just great at making plays.”