AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Pitre, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars EDGE Jordan Smith believes this year will dictate the trajectory of his career.

“It’s absolutely huge,” Smith said, via Jags Wire. “I feel like this year is going to basically dictate the way the rest of my future goes. That’s just the way I look at it. I really feel like I have to have a standout, breakout year and I’m motivated and trying to push towards that every day. So I really don’t have a doubt in my mind that I’m going to accomplish my goal.”

Smith added that he hopes to improve his sack totals and make a mark on getting after the quarterback.

“At the end of the day, you get your bread and butter by sacking the quarterback,” Smith said. “That’s what I plan on doing a lot of.”

Texans

Texans DC Matt Burke believes the team has a star in DB Jalen Pitre.

“Great — literally, I’m saying he’s great,” Burke said, via Texans Wire.

Burke added that Pitre doesn’t take plays off and constantly shows up on film playing through the whistle.

“Doesn’t say much in the meeting rooms and stuff from that point of view, but, man, is super communicative on the field,” Burke said. “I would just say [coach] DeMeco (Ryans) has a team meeting pretty much every morning, kind of recapping some of the stuff that happened from the day before, and I would say Jalen sort of finishing and effort shows up on that tape probably as much as anybody. I’m not going to discount anybody else, but just the way he approaches finishing every play in practice, being in good football position.”

Burke said that Pitre’s practice habits will carry over to the game which will ultimately continue to put him in a position to succeed.

“We want our offensive guys finishing downfield, but Jalen is always there like getting to a hip, finishing in good position. So, just to see him train those habits consistently like that is just really cool. I think that’s what you guys saw obviously on the field last year, just like the fruits of those labors. Like he practices with intent and he’s very deliberate in everything he does, so I think that’s what kind of translates.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel made a podcast appearance following the signing of WR DeAndre Hopkins and was asked if he thought the team’s decision to trade WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles would impact the team’s new situation with Hopkins.

“I don’t think whatever happened in the past with another player is going to apply to this particular player,” Vrabel said on Bussin’ with the Boys. “If things come up, we’ll have to work through them. We wouldn’t have signed him or wanted to sign him if we weren’t confident he’d help us.”